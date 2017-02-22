You Paid For It: Are $25 million cranes being put to good use at Port Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last summer, Port Tampa Bay installed two giant cranes that cost taxpayers around $25 million.

It was ballyhooed as one of the year’s biggest accomplishment for a port that is intent on growing business in the worldwide container shipping market

“We build infrastructure that’s built for generations and the cranes are part of that, “said port CEO Paul Anderson.

But, how much use has the port been getting from these cranes since they arrived last August?

It’s a question that You Paid For It first asked last month and again in a comprehensive records request February 7.

Port Tampa Bay has yet to respond to our questions about the use of the $25 million cranes.

Tonight at 5, we’ll take a closer look at what taxpayers paid for and if that investment is paying off.

RELATED: You Paid For It: $60,000 party thrown by Port Tampa Bay

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories