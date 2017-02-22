Wife gives emotional testimony in Curtis Reeves ‘stand your ground’ hearing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Vivian Reeves has been married to Curtis Reeves for nearly 50 years. Wednesday, she took the witness stand and gave an emotional testimony about the worst day of their lives.

The Reeves went to a Wesley Chapel movie theater three years ago to see an afternoon showing of “Lone Survivor.”

As previews were playing, Curtis Reeves noticed Chad Oulson using a cell phone, and leaned over and told him to put it way.

Vivian Reeves says Oulson erupted.

“He was very loud and the word ‘texting’ and his daughter,” said Mrs. Reeves, who recalls Oulson using several profanities as he yelled at her husband.

Vivian Reeves recalls she asked her husband if they could move. Instead, the retired Tampa Police officer went out to complain to management.

When he returned, he leaned over and said something to Oulson again and the situation erupted from there.

“Mr. Oulson quickly stood up and he leaned forward, and I thought he was coming over,” said Mrs. Reeves.

Security camera video from inside the theater shows Oulson grabbing popcorn out of Reeves hand and throwing it into his face.

Reeves was armed. He took out his weapon and fired one shot that killed Oulson.

The defense claims Reeves was in fear of his life.

The state contends that Reeves was the aggressor and if he had not entered Oulson’s personal space on more than one occasion, the shooting would have never occurred.

Reeves is asking the court to throw out murder charges based on the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Reeves’s defense attorney says Curtis Reeves will take the witness stand himself to explain his state of mind at the time of the shooting. The court will also convene the hearing at the Cobb Theater in Wesley Chapel on Friday, where the shooting took place.

The trip will allow the judge to hear the noise level and see the lighting level that existed in the theater at the time of the shooting.

