VIDEO: The scary moment actor Harrison Ford accidently landed on the taxiway

(NBC News) — Video was released showing the moment actor Harrison Ford landed in the wrong place at a southern California airport last week.

The 74-year-old was coming in for a landing at John Wayne Airport when he accidentally landed on a taxiway instead of the runway he was instructed to land on.

Landing on a taxiway instead of a runway is a clear FAA violation.

While he was landing, Ford flew over an American Airlines jet that was holding in position before taxiing out for departure.

Air traffic control recordings captured Ford asking whether the American Airlines flight was supposed to be underneath him as he landed.

The FAA told NBC News that controllers gave Ford the proper landing instructions and that he read them back.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Ford is an experienced pilot and collector of vintage planes.