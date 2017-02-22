Theater shooter’s wife could testify in Pasco ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More witnesses are expected to testify Wednesday, explaining what the saw and heard when a retired Tampa police captain shot and killed a man in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014.

The defense claims Reeves was in fear of his life and is asking the court to throw out murder charges, based on Florida’s controversial “stand your ground law.”

The state contends Reeves was the aggressor and didn’t have to shoot Oulson.

Curtis Reeves had gone to Cobb Grove 16 with his wife to see the movie “Lone Survivor.”

Reeves’ wife could testify as early as Wednesday morning, describing the moments leading up to the fatal shot.

Reeves claims he was annoyed because another man in the theater was texting. Reeves told the man to put the phone away. When he didn’t, Reeves went out to complain to theater managers. Reeves then came back into the theater and the other man, Chad Oulson, had put his phone away.

Accounts over what happened next differ greatly.

Reeves claims he leaned over to thank the man for putting his phone away and apologize for going out to complain to the manager. Reeves defense lawyer claims the second interaction set off Oulson, who then started screaming and swearing at Reeves. Oulson then stood in front of Reeves, who was seated. Oulson grabbed popcorn out of Reeves’ hands and threw it at him.

Reeves claims Oulson also threw his cell phone at him, but in the darkened theater, in a split second decision, Reeves thought for an instant Oulson might have a gun. Reeves took out his weapon and fired a single shot. The bullet went through Oulson’s arm, through Oulson’s wife’s outstretched hand and killed Chad Oulson.

Joanne Turner was in the theater that day and heard the two men arguing.

“After that, I see popcorn flying and very quickly I see a ring of fire,” said Turner as she testified in court about the shooting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories