Target 8: Hillsborough firefighters drug screening probably not deterrent to abuse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County administrator Mike Merrill admits the drug screening program for firefighters does probably not deter drug use at Fire Rescue.

Contract negotiations with the firefighters’ union started Wednesday and Merrill hopes to negotiate a more “robust” screening program.

Last week, Target 8 revealed the current contract calls for periodic and random drug screening for firefighters, paramedics and supervisors only in January and July.

“We’re going to negotiate that in the room, with the union,” said Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones as he walked into the Union hall.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a computer randomly selects 20 employees every two weeks for drug screening.

When asked if he thought the current drug screening program would deter abuse at Fire Rescue, Merrill had a somewhat surprising answer.

“Um, probably not,” he said.

So, why did the county agree to such a drug screening policy?

“Contracts are always a give and take, so to just look at the one provision in isolation and say, you know, that’s where we should have put all of our chips, isn’t really a fair way to look at the entire contract process,” explained Merrill.

Firefighters put themselves at risk anytime they answer a call. Paramedics must be ready to make life and death decisions in emergency situations.

According to Calvina Fay of The Drug Free America Foundation Inc., they should be tested more frequently than just in January and July.

“That’s not nearly as effective as routine random testing where employees don’t know it’s coming,” stated Fay.

Testing became an issue last September. That’s when firefighter Troy Whitaker accidentally left his 23-month-old son in a hot vehicle all day.

The child died. Whitaker declined a drug test afterward, saying he occasionally smokes marijuana.

Merrill says he is not aware of a drug problem at Hillsborough Fire Rescue. But, would he, since employees know what months the drug screenings are conducted?

“Well, I think we would know to some extent, yeah,” said Merrill. “I mean it’s effective. The question is, do we want it to be more effective? We want to have a broader spectrum.”

During the last two rounds of drug screenings, only one Fire Rescue employee tested positive. The union contract spelled out screenings were scheduled in January and July.

