Rep. Bilirakis holding listening session on health care to droves of impassioned voters

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – People are coming out in droves to express their opinions to lawmakers, packing town hall meetings and venting their frustrations all over the country.

It even has a nickname. They’re calling it, “resistance recess.”

Voters are extremely upset, in many cases, as they seek to tell elected officials exactly how they feel about the Trump administration agenda.

Voters are crowding town hall meetings, shouting down lawmakers and each other. Lines run out the door at some meetings, full of people challenging the agenda.

S. Representative Gus Bilirakis announced his plans Wednesday to hold his third public listening session on health care reform It’s taking place in Wesley Chapel. Bilirakis has already held listening sessions in Palm Harbor and New Port Richey earlier this month.

During the meetings, Bilirakis has been seeking feedback and ideas from constituents on the direction of the nation’s health care system, which includes the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

The room was packed with angry citizens, lining up to talk and vent. The stories were personal and emotional.

Many had tears in their eyes as they bared their souls.

Also in attendance, Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies, who were at nearly every entrance to keep things under control. Some were even on horseback outside the auditorium.

One woman implored, “Please work this out.”

Currently, in the House of Representatives, Bilirakis serves on the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.

After the completion of his last two listening sessions, Bilirakis announced he cosponsored legislation to protect pre-existing conditions under the replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Tune in to News Channel 8 at 11 p.m. for the latest on what took place and how voters expressed their opinions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories