Proposed bill would eliminate sales tax on diapers in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) — A measure that would eliminate sales taxes on diapers for children and adults got support Tuesday in the Senate.

The Commerce and Tourism Committee voted unanimously to back the proposal (SB 252), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat who gave birth to twins last week, according to bill co-sponsor Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

Before the vote, Passidomo introduced an amendment that removed moistened, disposable “baby wipes” from the proposed tax exemptions as a way to reduce the fiscal impact.

A staff analysis projected the bill, as initially proposed, would cut state and local revenues by $52.1 million a year.

Passidomo said removing the “baby wipes” exemption reduced the tax savings by $11.2 million a year.

A similar measure (HB 71) has been filed in the House for the legislative session that starts March 7.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories