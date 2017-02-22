Polk woman calls 8 On Your Side about sewage flowing in her neighborhood

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Fed up with smelling raw sewage, a Polk County woman reached out to 8 On Your Side for help.
Pugh Hydrina lives along North Lotela Avenue in Lakeland. She said sewage is spewing from an apartment building that is across the street from her home.
Behind the building, the sewage is overflowing from a pipe out of the septic tank.
Ms. Pugh claims she has called the city, and the landlord, but nothing has been done. “I have grandchildren and there is toilet paper and human waste flowing over to my home. I won’t even let them play out front,” Pugh told 8 On Your Side.
8 On Your Side reached out to the city, who responded that the apartment building at 1405 North Lotela Avenue is not on the City of Lakeland Sanitary Sewer jurisdiction and the city doed not handle private septic system issues.
Less than an hour after 8 On Your Side began looking into the problem, a family member who helps run the complex showed up. He told 8 On Your Side that the person in charge of the said tenants aren’t paying their rent.
He also assured News Channel 8 that a septic tank service company is on the way to drain the tank and find a solution.
Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, we’ll show you how much work has been done to fix the problem.
