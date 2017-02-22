Polk woman calls 8 On Your Side about sewage flowing in her neighborhood

600x338_Melissa_Marino By Published: Updated:
Pugh Hydrina lives along North Lotela Avenue in Lakeland. She said sewage is spewing from an apartment building that is across the street from her home.
Pugh Hydrina lives along North Lotela Avenue in Lakeland. She said sewage is spewing from an apartment building that is across the street from her home.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Fed up with smelling raw sewage, a Polk County woman reached out to 8 On Your Side for help.

Pugh Hydrina lives along North Lotela Avenue in Lakeland. She said sewage is spewing from an apartment building that is across the street from her home.

Behind the building, the sewage is overflowing from a pipe out of the septic tank.

Ms. Pugh claims she has called the city, and the landlord, but nothing has been done. “I have grandchildren and there is toilet paper and human waste flowing over to my home. I won’t even let them play out front,” Pugh told 8 On Your Side.

8 On Your Side reached out to the city, who responded that the apartment building at 1405 North Lotela Avenue is not on the City of Lakeland Sanitary Sewer jurisdiction and the city doed not handle private septic system issues.

Less than an hour after 8 On Your Side began looking into the problem, a family member who helps run the complex showed up. He told 8 On Your Side that the person in charge of the said tenants aren’t paying their rent.

He also assured News Channel 8 that a septic tank service company is on the way to drain the tank and find a solution.

Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, we’ll show you how much work has been done to fix the problem.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s