Polk deputies on scene of SWAT situation in Lake Alfred

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a SWAT call in Lake Alfred.

A suspect is barricaded inside a home on Sunset Circle.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies.

No deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the scene is still active and the suspect is still inside the home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s