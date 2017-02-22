Polk deputies on scene of SWAT situation in Lake Alfred

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a SWAT call in Lake Alfred.
A suspect is barricaded inside a home on Sunset Circle.
The suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies.
No deputies were injured.
The sheriff’s office said the scene is still active and the suspect is still inside the home.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Clearwater man calls 8 On Your Side for help with whopping $1,963 water bill
- Fla. officer who accidentally killed woman during training charged with manslaughter
- Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old with dementia
- Video shows DWI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test
- Lakewood H.S. teen hid machete in trombone case, arrested