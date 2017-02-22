Police release audio in Indiana girls’ death investigation

Police block the road near the intersection of Carroll County Roads North 575W and West 300N Tuesday, February 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind. Police announced that two bodies had been found next to nearby Deer Creek around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said foul play is suspected, however, they would not say if the bodies were that of missing Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, both 13. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)
This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities want to talk to the man in connection with the killings of two teenage girls. He was photographed on the trail system around the time Liberty German and Abigail Williams were dropped off Monday to go hiking. (Indiana State Police via AP)
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police say one of the two teenage girls killed last week in northern Indiana recorded the voice of a suspect in their deaths.

Indiana State Police played a clip of a man’s voice saying “down the hill” during a Wednesday news conference.

Capt. David Bursten says the audio came from 14-year-old Liberty German’s cellphone. Bursten says Liberty also captured an image of a man walking near the hiking trail outside Delphi about the time she and 13-year-old Abigail Williams disappeared Feb. 13.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged wooded area off the trail.

Bursten said investigators aren’t certain the voice was that of the photographed man who investigators who have called their main suspect.

The police tip line for the case is: 844-459-5786.

