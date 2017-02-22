Pit bull-mix mauls 79-year-old Florida man, kills his dog

ap By Published: Updated:
leash,lying down, lying, lie, laying, lay, reclining, recline,colour, colours, color,colors, coloured, colored, colouring,red,black color,close-up, close-ups, close up, close ups, close-up shot,detail, details,horizontal, horizontal format,nobody,photograph, photo, images, image, photographs, photos,color, coloured, colored, colors, colours,indoor, indoor shots, inside, indoors, indoor shot,Studio Shot, Studio Shots,part of, cropped, part, section, sectioned [(c) F1online www.f1online.de, Tel. 069/80069-0, E-Mail:agency@f1online.de ]
leash,lying down, lying, lie, laying, lay, reclining, recline,colour, colours, color,colors, coloured, colored, colouring,red,black color,close-up, close-ups, close up, close ups, close-up shot,detail, details,horizontal, horizontal format,nobody,photograph, photo, images, image, photographs, photos,color, coloured, colored, colors, colours,indoor, indoor shots, inside, indoors, indoor shot,Studio Shot, Studio Shots,part of, cropped, part, section, sectioned [(c) F1online www.f1online.de, Tel. 069/80069-0, E-Mail:agency@f1online.de ]

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) – Deputies say a pit Labrador/bull-mix killed a Yorkshire terrier and mauled a 79-year-old man after breaking free from its owner outside a central Florida apartment complex.

Helena and Neel Karnani told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies they were walking their 2-year-old dog Wilson through a parking lot Sunday when Wilson ran off, the Daytona News-Journal reports

A deputy’s report says Neel Karnani tried to capture Wilson, but the dog continued to run and “work himself up.” The dog charged James Bennett and his dog Gidget. Bennett tried to fight off the dog, but he was knocked to the ground. Wilson then attacked Bennett’s dog.

Bennett was taken to a hospital for treatment. His 7-year-old service dog died at the scene.

The Karnanis’ turned Wilson over to authorities to be euthanized.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s