Pasco theater manager recalls deadly shooting in ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s controversial “Stand your ground” law is being put to a test this week in a Dade City Courtroom.

On Wednesday, there was tension in court as a general manager for Cobb Theaters was called to the stand.

Back in 2014, retired Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after the two men argued over Oulson using a cell phone during movie previews.

Thomas Peck was working that day as the general manager of the theater.

After seeing Oulson use his phone for texting, Reeves walked out of the theater and into the lobby to speak with Peck. Reeves told Peck about the issue and then walked back into the theater.

Moments later, Oulson was on the ground and dying from a single gunshot fired by Reeves.

Oulson’s widow is now suing Peck and Cobb theaters, claiming they did nothing to protect her husband and diffuse the situation.

Peck admits he spoke with Reeves, but could recall few details of the specifics, telling attorneys, “I’m not trying to be evasive, but it’s been three years and there was a lot going on that day,”

On Wednesday, Reeves’ wife is taking the witness stand to give her account of the events. She was sitting next to her husband and heard the confrontation between the two men and saw the shooting.

