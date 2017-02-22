Office Romances

We have all heard the career mantras – “Don’t dip your pen in company ink” or “Don’t mix business and pleasure” yet, in today’s workplace with so many singles spending so much time at work, relationships DO happen.

How you handle the relationship with a co-worker can dramatically impact both of your careers. So what are the Do’s and Don’ts to be aware of:

Do’s

Be Discreet. Keeping the relationship on the down low in the beginning is critical to avoid gossip and to know if this relationship is going to move past initial infatuation to something more serious. Know Your Company’s Policy. Many companies have strict HR policies and guidelines about fraternization in the workplace. Know what the policies are and how this can affect your current and future role in the company. Boss/Subordinate relationships are particularly frowned upon, for obvious reasons- perceived favoritism over raises, promotional opportunities, and adverse impact to other co-workers – not to mention sexual harassment litigation if things go South. If you work in different departments, this may be less of an issue. Stay Professional. Treat each other with the same respect you have for other colleagues. Don’t change how you have treated your partner in the past before the relationship began. Be Realistic About the Future. This may not be the “love of your life”. What happens if you break-up, how awkward will it be to see this person every day or work together on projects? What happens if your career takes off and your partner’s career at the firm does not advance? Is one of you willing to look for another job? Censor Your Social Media. Posting those cutesy photos of you and your co-worker on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram may seem great at the time, but if you are still in discretion mode, be careful with who has access to your photos and what is in the public domain. Tell Your Boss at the Right Time. If the relationship becomes serious, then you should disclose to your direct boss with assurances that the relationship will not impact your role, clients or create a conflict with your work. Bosses are human and should hear about this from you -not the rumor mill.

Don’ts

Get involved if your co-worker is married. This is a disaster waiting to derail multiple lives and possibly both careers – so steer clear at all costs.

This is a disaster waiting to derail multiple lives and possibly both careers – so steer clear at all costs. No PDA in the workplace . Do not ride to work together, have closed door sessions with just the two of you or footsy under the table. If both are traveling for work, have separate rooms and use them! You may have that glow and adrenaline rush but your co-workers do not need to feel uncomfortable. Don’t give them “something to talk about”.

. Do not ride to work together, have closed door sessions with just the two of you or footsy under the table. If both are traveling for work, have separate rooms and use them! You may have that glow and adrenaline rush but your co-workers do not need to feel uncomfortable. Don’t give them “something to talk about”. Bring drama to the workplace. If you are hitting a rocky patch, leave it behind at the front door. Your workplace is where you earn your income, not the vessel upon which you are seeking relationship counseling.

If you are hitting a rocky patch, leave it behind at the front door. Your workplace is where you earn your income, not the vessel upon which you are seeking relationship counseling. Use company e-mail to correspond with your partner unless work related. It is not private and can always be viewed when requested. Don’t give anyone a reason to ever want to review your emails.

It is not private and can always be viewed when requested. Don’t give anyone a reason to ever want to review your emails. Underestimate the power of love. Truly self-explanatory.