McDonald’s to offer $1 sodas after customer visits decline

ap By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald's in Ebensburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald's in Ebensburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – McDonald’s is hoping $1 sodas can help draw more customers into its stores in the U.S. as it fights to reverse four years of declining visits.

The company says it plans to offer $1 sodas of any size for a limited time starting in April, with smoothies, frappes and shakes being sold $2. The deals, earlier reported by Bloomberg, come after McDonald’s sales dipped 1.3 percent at established U.S. location in the last quarter of 2016. Customer visits declined for the fourth straight year in 2016 despite the fanfare over its all-day breakfast menu.

As it tries to step up the image of its food, McDonald’s is also trying to hold onto deal seekers. It’s an area it’s struggled with since getting rid of its popular Dollar Menu.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s