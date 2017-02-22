Manatee, Sarasota police agencies working to improve pedestrian safety

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report reveals just how dangerous it can be if you walk in the Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area.

The Bradenton Police Department is working to improve pedestrian safety by stepping up patrols to enforce traffic laws. Starting now, officers will be enforcing laws such as failing to use a crosswalk or failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Nearby agencies such as Sarasota PD and the North Port PD are issuing similar programs, and its part of a larger statewide problem.

Smart Growth America released the report that found Florida ranks the worst state in the country for pedestrian deaths. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area ranks as the 10th most dangerous metro area for pedestrians in the United States. Tampa-St Petersburg-Clearwater ranks 7th and Lakeland-Winter Haven ranks 6th.

The agency calculated the number of local commuters who walk to work with recent data on pedestrian deaths to determine the rankings.

“Many of these deaths occur on streets with fast-moving cars and poor pedestrian infrastructure. People walk along these roads despite clear safety risks- a sign that streets are not adequately serving everyone in the community,” said researchers.

There were 5,142 pedestrian deaths in Florida from 2005-2014.

