Manatee, Sarasota police agencies working to improve pedestrian safety

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published: Updated:
r-generic-pedestrian-people

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report reveals just how dangerous it can be if you walk in the Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area.

The Bradenton Police Department is working to improve pedestrian safety by stepping up patrols to enforce traffic laws. Starting now, officers will be enforcing laws such as failing to use a crosswalk or failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Nearby agencies such as Sarasota PD and the North Port PD are issuing similar programs, and its part of a larger statewide problem.

RELATED: Where are the dangerous streets near you? 

Smart Growth America released the report that found Florida ranks the worst state in the country for pedestrian deaths. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area ranks as the 10th most dangerous metro area for pedestrians in the United States. Tampa-St Petersburg-Clearwater ranks 7th and Lakeland-Winter Haven ranks 6th.

The agency calculated the number of local commuters who walk to work with recent data on pedestrian deaths to determine the rankings.

“Many of these deaths occur on streets with fast-moving cars and poor pedestrian infrastructure. People walk along these roads despite clear safety risks- a sign that streets are not adequately serving everyone in the community,” said researchers.

There were 5,142 pedestrian deaths in Florida from 2005-2014.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers will have more on this deadly trend tonight at 5.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s