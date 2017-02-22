Lakewood H.S. teen hid machete in trombone case, arrested

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
new_school_alert_graphic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakewood High School teenager is facing charges for bringing a machete to school and concealing it.

According to police, 18-year-old Daquan Maybell hid a 28-inch machete inside a trombone case in the school’s band room.

The machete was discovered when another student opened the case to use the instrument. That student alerted school officials who, in turn, questioned Maybell.

Investigators said Maybell told them he brought the machete to school because he had planned to do yard work right after school was dismissed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s