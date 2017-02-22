Lake Hollingsworth track a great option for 5K training

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week, there is one more beautiful trail to spotlight in the Tampa Bay area. This one is Lake Hollingsworth. 2.85 miles of track that allow you to get ready for race day.

In the town of Lakeland there’s a very popular watering hole called Lake Hollingsworth. With scenic views of the water, and plenty of fowl, the trail is never empty of people enjoying the outdoors.

“I was surprised to find out it’s only 2.85 miles around, but that’s kind of perfect if you’re training for a 5k. It’s a good distance to run,” says Anthony Bellapigna, a trainer at the YMCA in downtown Tampa.

As we round out our training for the Gasparilla Distance Classic, there are a few final reminders for race day.

“A lot of people have a tendency to think that you want to load up on carbs the night before you run. That’s really not helpful. It just fills your stomach up and that makes it a little uncomfortable. My advice would be to continue with what your been eating. Don’t do anything extra,” says Bellapigna.

On race weekend make sure to get to the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo early to get your race packet with number. On the race day get there half an hour to 45 minutes early. Then, once the starting pistol goes off …

“You want to try to stay in your path. Lateral movement is just going to be a waste of energy. If you could stick going straight, and then look for the finish line,” says Bellapigna.

After the finish line it’s time to celebrate!

“Once you get past all that, just look for your friends. If you can’t find them I’m sure they’ll be by the beer tent with everyone else.”

While the preparations may start on trails like these, never forget to visualize the finish line.

While for some a 5K, compared to a marathon, may be not be a big deal, for some people this is a big accomplishment.

“Enjoy it. Don’t reflect too much on if your time wasn’t what it was or what you thought it’s going to be. You finished something. You accomplished something. Be happy with that. Be happy that you set a goal. And you accomplished it,” suggests Bellapigna.

