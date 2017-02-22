How to keep your fruits and veggies fresh longer

(WFLA) — We all know there are challenges when it comes to eating healthy and one of them is making sure to eat your fresh fruits and veggies before they get all slimy and wilted.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Abigail Dougherty recommends some of her favorite hacks to keeping food fresher longer and ways to make sure that those veggies don’t just sit in your fridge without being eaten.

Dougherty mentions the only way for fruits and vegetables to be healthy is if they are eaten. So, when you get home from the grocery store make sure to package them out in individual serving sizes for easy grab and go.

