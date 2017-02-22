Gas leak prompts evacuation of apartments, store in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of a Town N’ Country apartment complex and people inside a nearby store have been evacuated because of a gas leak..
A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said that crews are working to cap the natural gas leak at 8613 W. Hillsborough Ave.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
