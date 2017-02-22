Gas leak prompts evacuation of apartments, store in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of a Town N’ Country apartment complex and people inside a nearby store have been evacuated because of a gas leak..

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said that crews are working to cap the natural gas leak at 8613 W. Hillsborough Ave.

No injuries have been reported.

