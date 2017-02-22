Fla. officer who accidentally killed woman during training charged with manslaughter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that the officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman during training at the Punta Gorda Citizen Police Academy has been charged with manslaughter.

Officer Lee Coel accidentally shot Mary Knowlton, 73, during training.  He turned himself in on Wednesday.

Police Chief Tom Lewis was served a summons on misdemeanor negligence charges for failing to provide a safe environment for Knowlton.

Knowlton was randomly chosen to participate in a “shoot or don’t shoot” scenario in August 2016.  The exercise was supposed to simulate using lethal force.

Coel’s gun was loaded and Knowlton was shot.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s family and the city of Punta Gorda reached a settlement of more than $2 million in November.

Coel is currently being housed in the Charlotte County Jail.

