Deputy-involved crash closes lanes of I-275 in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy has closed lanes on Interstate 275.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue confirmed the crash near mile marker 21, at 26th Avenue South.

I-275 is down to one lane of traffic.

At least one person was extricated from the two-vehicle collision.

Both drivers, including the sheriff’s deputy, were transported to Bayfront. Details on the severity of the victims’ injuries were not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories