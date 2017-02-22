Deputy-involved crash closes lanes of I-275 in Pinellas

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
New_WX_TRAFFIC_ALERT_Graphic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy has closed lanes on Interstate 275.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue confirmed the crash near mile marker 21, at 26th Avenue South.

I-275 is down to one lane of traffic.

At least one person was extricated from the two-vehicle collision.

Both drivers, including the sheriff’s deputy, were transported to Bayfront.  Details on the severity of the victims’ injuries were not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s