Crash causing traffic jam EB on Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is causing a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway this morning.
If you plan to drive from Pinellas County to Tampa, you might want to consider taking the Howard Frankland Bridge or drive through Oldsmar instead.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- Sarasota County deputies see trend of parents passing out in cars
- Man slashes pregnant woman in face during Largo home invasion
- You Paid For It: Pinellas Co. shuts down for Tropicana Field event
- Polk DCF worker accused of dealing heroin, cocaine
- ‘Today’ show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories