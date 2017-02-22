Crash causing traffic jam EB on Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is causing a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway this morning.

If you plan to drive from Pinellas County to Tampa, you might want to consider taking the Howard Frankland Bridge or drive through Oldsmar instead.

