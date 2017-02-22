Clearwater man calls 8 On Your Side for help with whopping $1,963 water bill

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater resident contacted 8 On Your Side asking for help after he received a water bill for almost $2,000.
Travis Dumican says he’s been renting a house on Tioga Avenue for 11 months now. He says his water bill has never been more than $100.
Dumican was shocked when he recently received last month’s bill for $1,963.65. He said he had a past due balance of $220, so the actual total for new water usage was $1,742.
Dumican said he called the landlord to check the house and the landlord found no leaks.
Dumican called the city’s water company and complained about the bill being so high.
A utility rep checked Dumican’s water history. He says they also inquired about having a lock on his hose, which he does not.
He says the utility company took $500 off the bill, but he is still expected to pay the rest.
Coming up today at 5:30 on News Channel 8, we’ll tell you what the water company has to say about the huge bill.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- ‘My flesh was decaying’ – Florida woman describes living with eating disorder
- Once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse comes Aug 21st
- Powerball jackpot tops $400 million for 1st time in months
- Video shows DWI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test
- Road rage incident in Sarasota leads to assault charges
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories