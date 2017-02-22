Clearwater man calls 8 On Your Side for help with whopping $1,963 water bill

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater resident contacted 8 On Your Side asking for help after he received a water bill for almost $2,000.

Travis Dumican says he’s been renting a house on Tioga Avenue for 11 months now. He says his water bill has never been more than $100.

Dumican was shocked when he recently received last month’s bill for $1,963.65. He said he had a past due balance of $220, so the actual total for new water usage was $1,742.

Dumican said he called the landlord to check the house and the landlord found no leaks.

Dumican called the city’s water company and complained about the bill being so high.

A utility rep checked Dumican’s water history. He says they also inquired about having a lock on his hose, which he does not.

He says the utility company took $500 off the bill, but he is still expected to pay the rest.

