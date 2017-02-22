Carrollwood Sprouts Farmers Market offering freebies at Wednesday’s grand opening

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Grocery store wars are about to heat up in the Tampa Bay area with the opening of Florida’s first Sprouts Farmer’s Market on Wednesday morning in Carrollwood.

The new, 27,000-square-foot store is located at 15110 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Sprouts Farmers Market is described as a neighborhood grocery that offers natural, organic and gluten-free items.

Special grand opening events and giveaways on Wednesday, Feb. 22 include:

The first 200 shoppers in line will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.

Sprouts’ signature muffins and coffee samples for everyone in line before the doors open.

Every customer of the day will receive a free reusable bag with purchase.

Every 15th customer upon checkout will receive a coupon book of Sprouts savings.

A special Hubert’s Lemonade stand with samples, a Sprouts photo booth and more!

Grand opening weekend deals include:

Saturday, Feb. 25 – the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free sandwiches.

Sunday, Feb. 26 – every 15th customer upon checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $15 or more to use the following week.

Meet the local Dakin Dairy cow and her calf onsite at Sprouts all weekend long!

The Phoenix-based grocery chain says it will donate unsold and edible groceries to Feeding Tampa Bay through the grocer’s Food Rescue Program.

Another Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open on April 12 at 8330 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The grocer also plans to open a location in South Tampa.

Sprouts Farmers Market is located at 15110 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, (813) 619-4000.

