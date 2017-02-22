In this thrilling new spinoff, the world’s most elusive criminals from Red’s infamous list come together to form an elite mercenary team as they try to regain their self-worth after a lifetime of inflicting damage on the world. Seeking redemption for their past transgressions, this new group solves problems governments don’t dare touch. Blacklist undercover operative Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) joins the team’s brilliant and cunning chief, Susan “Scottie” Hargrave (Famke Janssen), as well as lethal assassin and Tom nemesis Matias Solomon (Edi Gathegi), as they aim to be a force for good and right dangerous wrongs. Along with highly skilled members Nez Rowan (Tawny Cypress) and hacker Dumont (Adrian Martinez), they will undertake seemingly impossible missions — all in the hopes of repairing their damaged souls.

Blacklist: Redemption airs Thursday’s on NBC.