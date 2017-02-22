Blacklist: Redemption

Daytime Web Staff Published: Updated:
rsz_blacklist_redemption

In this thrilling new spinoff, the world’s most elusive criminals from Red’s infamous list come together to form an elite mercenary team as they try to regain their self-worth after a lifetime of inflicting damage on the world. Seeking redemption for their past transgressions, this new group solves problems governments don’t dare touch. Blacklist undercover operative Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) joins the team’s brilliant and cunning chief, Susan “Scottie” Hargrave (Famke Janssen), as well as lethal assassin and Tom nemesis Matias Solomon (Edi Gathegi), as they aim to be a force for good and right dangerous wrongs. Along with highly skilled members Nez Rowan (Tawny Cypress) and hacker Dumont (Adrian Martinez), they will undertake seemingly impossible missions — all in the hopes of repairing their damaged souls.

Blacklist: Redemption airs Thursday’s on NBC.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s