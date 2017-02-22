Benefit concert set in Clearwater for music icon Lillette Jenkins-Wisner’s foundation

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Lillette Jenkins-Wisner has been playing piano since she could reach one. At 93 years young, she still spends her time playing at senior centers in central Florida. But, for many years, her stage and connections were tremendously larger.

Wisner is known as the “Queen of Keys.” She started playing at five years old in New York. She used to listen to radio, then mi mic what she heard on a neighbor’s piano.

“She would listen to the radio. There was no TV at the time. She was able to play on the piano, everything that she heard,” her daughter Michele Carter said.

She has played as a concert pianist for the greats like Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald, to name a few. Even Nat King Cole penned a song about her, appropriately named “Lillette.”

“With her being the musical genius that she is, she traveled worldwide and blessed so many lives, and so many people, and so many remember her,” said her granddaughter Tanya Stargell.

Now, the former New Yorker, turned Sarasoton, lives in Orlando with one of her daughters. She is battling Alzheimer’s.

But, one thing is not lost to the disease, her love of music and ability to play.

“It’s still a piece of her. Her arms, her legs, that piano is always. It’s an extension… that’s right, an extension,” Stargill and Carter said.

Carter and Stargell, who formed the musical group Au Niece (for aunt and niece) also run a foundation called the Lillette Arts and Alzheimer’s Foundation.

They are hosting an event this Sunday at Fort Harrison in Clearwater to raise money and awareness.

