Baked Eggs over Creamy Greens

Ingredients
1 bunch Swiss chard
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
8-oz prediced yellow onions (1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup presliced green onions
1/8 teaspoon crushed pepper (optional)
1 (6-oz) bag baby spinach
1/2 cup white wine
1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
6 large eggs (or 1 1/2 cups egg substitute)
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Prep
- Remove stems from chard, chop leaves coarsely.
- Chop garlic.
Steps
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil, garlic, diced onions, green onions, and red pepper in pan; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until onions soften.
- Add chard to pan; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until wilted. Add spinach and wine; cook about 1 minute or until reduced by about one-half.
- Reduce heat to low; stir in yogurt, salt, and nutmeg. Make 6 small wells in greens, then crack an egg into each opening. Sprinkle feta over greens and eggs, then cover; cook 6–7 minutes or until egg whites are cooked and yolks are slightly runny. Serve.