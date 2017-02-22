Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) – A New York petting zoo is sharing the joy as they are expecting a baby giraffe to be born.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is live-streaming as their 15-year-old giraffe, April and her mate, Oliver welcome their baby.

Jordan Patch, the owner of the park told Spectrum News that April is in the last stage of her pregnancy.

Giraffes have a 15-month gestation period, according to Patch. When the baby is born it will likely stand around six feet tall and weigh around 150 pounds.

The baby is expected to be born sometime in the next few days.

