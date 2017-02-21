Water taxi service coming to Sarasota

A water taxi service, ran by Paradise Boat Tours will soon be coming to Sarasota.

The city’s commissioners approved a plan on Tuesday to launch a water taxi service between Sarasota and Anna Maria Island, from the city’s 10th Street Boat ramp to Bridge Street pier.

The ferry, which holds up to 149 passengers would run once an hour, seven days a week.

Round trip fares will cost commuters $12.50. City officials seem confident the tours will begin as soon as April.

