Water taxi service coming to Sarasota

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
r-water-taxi-anna-maria-we

A water taxi service, ran by Paradise Boat Tours will soon be coming to Sarasota.

The city’s commissioners approved a plan on Tuesday to launch a water taxi service between Sarasota and Anna Maria Island, from the city’s 10th Street Boat ramp to Bridge Street pier.

The ferry, which holds up to 149 passengers would run once an hour, seven days a week.

Round trip fares will cost commuters $12.50.  City officials seem confident the tours will begin as soon as April.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s