Water taxi service coming to Sarasota

A water taxi service, ran by Paradise Boat Tours will soon be coming to Sarasota.
The city’s commissioners approved a plan on Tuesday to launch a water taxi service between Sarasota and Anna Maria Island, from the city’s 10th Street Boat ramp to Bridge Street pier.
The ferry, which holds up to 149 passengers would run once an hour, seven days a week.
Round trip fares will cost commuters $12.50. City officials seem confident the tours will begin as soon as April.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- Man slashes pregnant woman in face during Largo home invasion
- You Paid For It: Pinellas Co. shuts down for Tropicana Field event
- Polk DCF worker accused of dealing heroin, cocaine
- Actress Lindsay Lohan claims she was racially profiled at Heathrow Airport
- ‘Today’ show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl
- Results are in for annual Florida manatee count
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories