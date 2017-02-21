Video changes coming to your Facebook news feed

WYMT/CNN Published: Updated:
Facebook

(WYMT) – Facebook is making another change to how you use the social media app on your phone. Specifically, they are changing how you watch videos.

Right now, videos on Facebook play silently until you tap them. The company announced Tuesday that, with the new update, the videos will automatically play with sound unless your phone is on silent.

The other option is, if you never want videos to play with sound, you can disable the new feature by switching off “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound” in Settings.

In the announcement about the upcoming changes, the product and engineering managers of Facebook also informed users that vertical videos will easily expand to full screen on mobile devices.

They also say you will be able to minimize the video you are watching to a picture-in-picture view that keeps playing in the corner of your screen, allowing you to continue watching it while you do something else on your phone.

