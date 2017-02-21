Venice man facing charges after series of hit-and-run crashes

An impaired driver terrorized two different parking lots in Venice on Saturday night.

Authorities say Charles Garrett, 28 is to blame for a series of crashes along the South Tamiami Trail.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies saw Garrett hit two cars at a Walmart parking lot.  The suspect fled southbound towards the Jacaronda Crossings Plaza and was seen crashing into another vehicle at a McDonald’s parking lot.   Garrett fled the area on foot after realizing his vehicle was blocked in by other cars.  He ended up back at the Walmart parking lot where he was was apprehended by authorities.   Authorities say the suspect tried to resist arrest multiple times and had trouble recalling details from the incident.

Garrett also failed a field sobriety test, blowing a .232 blood alcohol content, nearly three times the legal limit.  

He faces the following charges:

  • Three counts of driving under the influence with property damage
  • Three counts of hit and run
  • Three counts of driving under the influence .15 or higher
  • Three counts of driving with a suspended license
  • One count of resisting an officer without violence

Garrett remains in custody on a $4,220 bond.

