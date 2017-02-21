Tristan Eaton is a graffiti artist, street art muralist, illustrator and toy designer. Eaton was born in Hollywood, California, in 1978. Tristan co-designed the Dunny Toy when he was 18. Shortly after Eaton teamed up with toy designer Paul Budnitz to produce “Kid Robot.”

In the spirit of spreading good fortune and success, some of the greatest artists of the new contemporary movement will join with the emerging artists of our time to create an impactful exhibition at CASS Contemporary. “Paint It Forward” will run through March 31st. CASS Contemporary has invited 18 established artists to Paint It Forward by exhibiting their work alongside the work from the emerging talent whom they have chosen to participate in the exhibition. Some of the artists included in the exhibition include Tristan Eaton, The London Police, Low Bros., Gregory Siff, and the Buff Monster.