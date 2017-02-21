Tristan Eaton

daytimewebstaff Published: Updated:
te

Tristan Eaton is a graffiti artist, street art muralist, illustrator and toy designer. Eaton was born in Hollywood, California, in 1978. Tristan co-designed the Dunny Toy when he was 18. Shortly after Eaton teamed up with toy designer Paul Budnitz to produce “Kid Robot.”

In the spirit of spreading good fortune and success, some of the greatest artists of the new contemporary movement will join with the emerging artists of our time to create an impactful exhibition at CASS Contemporary. “Paint It Forward” will run  through March 31st. CASS Contemporary has invited 18 established artists to Paint It Forward by exhibiting their work alongside the work from the emerging talent whom they have chosen to participate in the exhibition. Some of the artists included in the exhibition include Tristan Eaton, The London Police, Low Bros., Gregory Siff, and the Buff Monster.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s