Ruskin teen still recovering from hit and run bike accident

600x338_avery_cotton By Published: Updated:
avery-pic

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — February is Hit and Run Awareness Month and the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers in the state of Florida to stay at the scene of the crash until authorities arrive.

In 2016, FHP says there were 99,004 hit and run crashes with just over 15,000 resulting in charges. Not only is leaving the scene of an accident illegal, but it can also cost someone their life if the accident results in a serious injury.

On New Year’s Eve 2016, 13-year-old Cameron Fuller of Hillsborough County was riding his new bike when he was hit by a driver. The boy was left for dead and had to be airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

The driver was never caught in this case. The car that hit Cameron is described as a green Chevrolet Suburban.

Cameron Fuller is out of the hospital, but still recovering. He and his family are expected to speak at a press conference hosted by FHP regarding Hit and Run Awareness Month.

News Channel 8 will be at the press conference and will have more on this story tonight on WFLA.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s