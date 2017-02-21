Ruskin teen still recovering from hit and run bike accident

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — February is Hit and Run Awareness Month and the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers in the state of Florida to stay at the scene of the crash until authorities arrive.

In 2016, FHP says there were 99,004 hit and run crashes with just over 15,000 resulting in charges. Not only is leaving the scene of an accident illegal, but it can also cost someone their life if the accident results in a serious injury.

On New Year’s Eve 2016, 13-year-old Cameron Fuller of Hillsborough County was riding his new bike when he was hit by a driver. The boy was left for dead and had to be airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

The driver was never caught in this case. The car that hit Cameron is described as a green Chevrolet Suburban.

Cameron Fuller is out of the hospital, but still recovering. He and his family are expected to speak at a press conference hosted by FHP regarding Hit and Run Awareness Month.

