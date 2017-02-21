Storm Team 8 Forecast

TODAY: 70% chance of showers as an area of low pressure arrives from the Gulf of Mexico. Off and on rain could add up to an inch of much-needed rain in many spots today. It stays cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: A few showers continue with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Isolated light showers are possible as the low pressure heads farther into the Atlantic Ocean. The rain chance is 20%. It will still be a warm day with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and quite warm for February. Highs reach the low 80s.

Tampa, Florida Extended Forecast