Storm Team 8 Forecast

rain

TODAY: 70% chance of showers as an area of low pressure arrives from the Gulf of Mexico. Off and on rain could add up to an inch of much-needed rain in many spots today. It stays cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: A few showers continue with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Isolated light showers are possible as the low pressure heads farther into the Atlantic Ocean. The rain chance is 20%. It will still be a warm day with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and quite warm for February. Highs reach the low 80s.

Tampa, Florida Extended Forecast

22
Wed
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
74° / 65° F
precip:
70%
23
Thu
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
77° / 63° F
precip:
20%
24
Fri
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
81° / 64° F
precip:
0%
25
Sat
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
78° / 64° F
precip:
0%
26
Sun
Sunny
Sunny
72° / 57° F
precip:
0%
27
Mon
Sunny
Sunny
77° / 55° F
precip:
0%
28
Tue
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
80° / 61° F
precip:
0%

