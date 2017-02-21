Simple Butter and Tomato Sauce

Simple Butter and Tomato Sauce

(From How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan)

Makes enough for 1 pound dried pasta

2 pounds ripe tomatoes or 3 cups canned whole peeled tomatoes with their juice

6 tablespoons butter

Salt

1 medium yellow onion

  1. If using fresh tomatoes peel them. Coarsely chop the tomatoes and put them in a sauce pot.  Place over medium heat, add the butter, and season with salt.
  2. Peel the onion, trim away the root end, cut it in half, and add it to the pot. When the tomatoes begin to bubble, lower the heat to low and simmer until the tomatoes are no longer watery and the sauce has reduced, 30-45 minutes, depending on the size and shape of the pot.  The sauce will cook faster in a larger, wider pot.  When the sauce is done you should not see any more liquid in the pan.

