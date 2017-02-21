Settlement talks underway in lawsuit alleging Pinellas Sunstar ambulance kickbacks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials confirm that secret settlement talks have been underway for weeks in connection with a whistleblower lawsuit field in a Texas federal court alleging a kickback scheme that defrauded Medicare and Medicaid.

County officials have known about the kickback allegations since January, but kept the matter under wraps until an 8 On Your Side story exposed it on February 13.

The federal lawsuit alleges that Pinellas County EMS and its sole ambulance provider Paramedics Plus, a private company that does business in Pinellas under the county-owned brand name of Sunstar, systematically overcharged for ambulance services under a so-called “profit-cap” provision that resulted in “illegal kickbacks” to Pinellas County.

There is a fortune in taxpayer dollars at stake — the current Pinellas Contract with Sunstar amounts to more than $50 million a year.

The same whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Texas-based Paramedics Plus also engaged in the same kickback scheme in Oklahoma and Alameda, California.

Federal prosecutors in Texas have further outlined specific and detailed allegations of bribery and political payoffs that Paramedics Plus committed in Oklahoma in a separate action filed in Texas. There are no specific bribery allegations by federal prosecutors aimed at Pinellas listed in documents filed in federal court.

Paramedics Plus insists it has done nothing wrong or illegal in any of its ambulance contracts in any jurisdiction and will be vindicated in court as the whistleblower lawsuit filed by one of its former top executives and U.S. Attorney’s intervention complaint progress in Texas and elsewhere.

Last week, when 8 on Your Side first broke the story about the recently unsealed whistleblower lawsuit filed in Texas, the Pinellas County Attorney’s Office refused to comment, citing ongoing litigation. Elected county commissioners told us they have been ordered to remain silent by the Pinellas County Attorney in order to protect Pinellas taxpayers from liability in the matter.

We have now confirmed in on-camera interviews with the Pinellas County Administrator and several Pinellas County Commissioners that confidential settlement talks are underway involving the Pinellas County Attorney’s Office, the U. S Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas and private attorneys who filed the whistleblower lawsuit on behalf of that former high-ranking Paramedics Plus executive.

Those county officials say they expect talks to result in a resolution within weeks as far as Pinellas County’s role in the alleged kickbacks are concerned.

The Texas whistleblower lawsuit was actually filed in 2014, but was kept secret under a court seal until January when a federal judge in Texas ordered the lawsuit unsealed and the U.S Attorney in Texas filed a separate but related complaint alleging widespread corruption practices between Paramedics Plus and government officials in Oklahoma.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and CFO Jeff Atwater were also notified in March of 2014 according to the whistleblower lawsuit. The Attorney General’s Office tells us it is now involved in wrapping up its inquiry into the kickback allegations, but can’t comment beyond that. The Florida CFO’s Office did not return our repeated calls and emails asking for a response.

Tonight at 6, our exclusive You Paid For It investigation will show you what Pinellas County officials now have to say about the lawsuit, why they were told to maintain a veil of secrecy about the matter, and explain what all of this means to taxpayers and ambulance patients in Pinellas County.

