Sarasota County deputies see trend of parents passing out in cars

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County deputies have been seeing a disturbing trend lately- parents being found passed out in cars while children are in the back.

There were two separate cases just on Saturday alone.

Just after 4:30 am, deputies got a call of a disabled car at River Road and Tamiami Trail in North Port. When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Matthew McRee and 30-year-old Christina Mattessino slumped over and asleep.

In the backseat was a two year old toddler.

While searching the car, deputies found a soda can with heroin on the floorboard, marijuana in the passenger side air vent, and four needles and drug paraphernalia in Mattessino’s purse.

The couple was arrested on child neglect charges.

Later that Saturday, at 11:30pm, deputies were called for reports of a suspicious person at a Wawa at 2970 Executive Drive in Venice.

Witnesses say they found 30-year-old Kathryn Miller asleep behind the wheel at a gas pump. They described that she later woke up and entered the gas station, leaving a 1-year-old in the back seat.

Deputies found her inside the store and found various amounts of marijuana throughout her car. She was charged with child neglect.

This all comes less than a month after a couple was found passed out in a car at a Sarasota Texaco gas station while two children were in the backseat.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers is looking into the problem and will have more tonight on News Channel 8.