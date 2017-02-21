Road rage incident in Sarasota leads to assault charges

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Parrish man is in police custody following a road rage incident in Sarasota.

Christopher Ruiz, 25 was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.

At 6:30 a.m., a woman called 911 to report a man who chased her from I-75 to Fruitville Road in Sarasota.  She claims the man boxed her in at a nearby intersection, exited the vehicle and threatened her with a firearm.

The suspect was stopped by police at St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota and taken into custody, where he defended his actions, telling detectives they were in direct response to the victim hitting his car on the interstate.

Ruiz remains in police custody and is being held without bond.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s