Road rage incident in Sarasota leads to assault charges

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Parrish man is in police custody following a road rage incident in Sarasota.

Christopher Ruiz, 25 was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.

At 6:30 a.m., a woman called 911 to report a man who chased her from I-75 to Fruitville Road in Sarasota. She claims the man boxed her in at a nearby intersection, exited the vehicle and threatened her with a firearm.

The suspect was stopped by police at St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota and taken into custody, where he defended his actions, telling detectives they were in direct response to the victim hitting his car on the interstate.

Ruiz remains in police custody and is being held without bond.

