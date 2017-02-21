Man slashes pregnant woman in face during Largo home invasion

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A pregnant woman was slashed in the face during a violent home invasion in Largo on Tuesday, according to police.

The 42-year-old victim, who is 23 weeks pregnant told authorities she heard an unknown disturbance around 6:15 am and saw a silhouette of an unidentified male.  When the victim approached the suspect, she was grabbed from behind and knocked to the ground.

The suspect then grabbed a knife from the victim’s kitchen and slashed her in the face as she protected her neck with her hands and arms.

The victim’s father entered the kitchen and jumped on the suspect’s back before the unidentified man broke free, struck the victim in the face and fled.

The victim was transported to Morton Plant Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  The father was not injured.

Detectives and forensics are actively analyzing the scene of the crime and have yet to identify a suspect.

