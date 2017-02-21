Pork Napa Wraps from Publix

Asian Pork Napa Wraps

Ingredients

1 large carrot, finely chopped
1/2 European cucumber, finely chopped
8 ounces napa cabbage leaves (8-12 leaves)
1/4 cup unsalted cashews, coarsely chopped (optional)
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon ginger spice paste
1 teaspoon garlic spice paste
1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 lb ground pork (or chicken)
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1 (5-oz) can diced water chestnuts, drained

Prep

  • Peel and cut carrot and cucumber into small cubes.
  • Remove leaves from cabbage. Chop nuts.

Steps

  1. Combine hoisin, ginger and garlic paste, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Set aside.
  2. Preheat large nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add pork and carrots; cook and stir 3–4 minutes, stirring to brown and crumble meat.
  3. Stir in hoisin mixture and green onions; cook and stir 2–3 minutes more or until carrots are tender and pork has reached 160°F. Remove from heat.
  4. Assemble by dividing meat in cabbage cups; top evenly with cucumber, chestnuts, and cashews. Roll or fold lettuce around mixture and serve.

Note: Add brown rice to complete meal.

