Polk deputies searching for DCF worker accused of dealing heroin, cocaine

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Laymeshia Hicks is wanted by authorities.
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities are looking for a Polk County child protective investigator they say was dealing heroin and cocaine.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Laymeshia Hicks and fiance Xzaiveous Scott on several drug charges.

Hicks was a Department of Children and Families child protective investigator when investigators found 68.9 grams of heroin and 288 grams of cocaine in the couple’s bedroom.

The department has since fired her.

Deputies discovered the drugs after Scott’s teenage nephews reported a home invasion robbery on Friday. The sheriff’s office said in a press release that they’ve contacted the couple by phone, but haven’t been able to locate them and they are unwilling to meet with investigators.

