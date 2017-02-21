Police search for missing ‘endangered’ Holiday man

Pasco County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man.

Nicholas Arroyo, 22, was last seen leaving his residence on Finch Dr. in Holiday on February 20.

Those with information on Arroyo’s whereabouts should contact the Pasco County Sheriff Department’s crime tip line at 1-800-706-2488.

