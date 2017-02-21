Pasco parents furious, suing school board: “our kids are human capital”

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco school board leaders met in secret Tuesday night to discuss the impending lawsuits facing them. The legal action comes on behalf of parents upset by the recent rezoning issue due to overcrowding.

Parents call the whole process of students switching schools as “unfair” and “unacceptable.”

“Our kids are human capital,” said mom Heide Janshon. “We are speaking up.”

Outside the Tuesday night board meeting, parents told News Channel 8 that they’re fighting back by taking the school board to court.

They are furious with school leaders for creating chaos, they said. Parents feel as though their kids are being kicked out of campuses they love and specifically chose, because the school board won’t fix the persistent problem.

“Shame on them for not having a plan, and shame on our county commissioners for not raising the impact fees so that we could build new schools,” Heide said.

Depositions are being taken now in the case, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Tammy Ciske has been vocal on the issue of rezoning.

“We just keep tweaking things here, tweaking things there. rather than looking at the whole picture and at the end of the day, it’s our kids that suffer,” she said.

She added, “There’s a lot of politics going on here. I think that doesn’t take much to read between lines. It’s no longer about children, it’s about politics, it’s about spite.”

Superintendent Kurt Browning did not comment on the issue Tuesday night. He has said in the past that the decision to rezone is not an easy one and that it was a long process to get to this point.

The school board attorney would not answer questions on camera.