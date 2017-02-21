Palat, Kucherov shine in Lightning’ 4-1 win over Oilers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ondrej Palat scored twice and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Ben Bishop stopped 20 shots to win his fifth consecutive start for the Lightning, who won for the fifth time in seven games while extending a season-best point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty-netter in the final second.

Kucherov assisted on each of Palat’s goals before scoring his 22nd of the season for a 3-1 lead less than a minute into the third period. Oscar Kiefborn’s goal just over a minute later was waved off when Tampa Bay successfully challenged that the Oilers were offside before scoring.

Iiro Pakarinen scored his first goal of the season for the Oilers, who had won three straight. Laurent Brossoit had 24 saves.

