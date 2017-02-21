Clearwater Murder: Pair accused of living with body due in court Tuesday

Jennifer Elam and Lawrence Cannon, Pinellas County Jail booking photos.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people accused in a disturbing murder will make their first appearances before a judge today in a Pinellas County courtroom.

Police say Jennifer Elam and Lawrence Cannon killed a woman they lived with then the pair continued to live inside the Clearwater home with the body for more than two weeks.

Neighbors suspected something bad happened to 69-year-old Mary Ring, who lived at 1132 Engman Street in Clearwater.

They hadn’t seen her in weeks.  Then, they witnessed some odd behavior from two people who live with her.

“All of the sudden, one day they just start bringing all her furniture outside of the house, and then I ain’t never seen Miss Mary again after that,” said Jameka Evans.

Another neighbor said he would often take the ailing woman on errands to get groceries or medicine.

“I couldn’t see nobody doing that to her. Because, I think somebody she knew introduced them people to her to come here to live with her,” said John Scott.

Investigators spent Monday night snapping pictures, dusting for fingerprints and removing evidence from the house.

Clearwater Police detectives charged two people in connection with what they now are referring to as a homicide.

Lawrence Cannon, 42, is charged with first-degree murder.

Jennifer Elam, 44, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Both are at the Pinellas County Jail.  They’re expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives said all three lived at the same address.

Canon allegedly told detectives he shot Ring in the early morning hours after the Super Bowl.

Cannon and Elam told detectives they spent the last two weeks trying to figure out how to dispose of the victim’s body, which had been in the house since she was killed.

