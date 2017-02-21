Once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse comes Aug 21st

eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Day will become night smack dab in the middle of the afternoon across a large swath of the country later this year. It’s a rare celestial event that hasn’t been seen in the United States in almost 40 years – a total solar eclipse!

On August 21st, the moon will pass directly in between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking out the sun’s light. Millions of Americans will be able to witness the total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979.

The moon’s shadow will pass from the Pacific Northwest all the way to the Atlantic coast. The total solar eclipse will occur in the roughly 100-mile wide shadow of the moon, a corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina – lasting about 2.5 minutes.

The timing and path of the shadow is shown in the graphic below – courtesy of GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

Although we won’t see a total solar eclipse here in Florida – a very impressive partial solar eclipse is expected with more than 80% of the sun obscured by the moon. The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the Sunshine State is August 12th, 2045 – a little more than 28 short years.

