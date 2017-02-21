Jewish cemetery vandalized in St. Louis, 100 headstones damaged

ap By Published: Updated:
KSDK
KSDK

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were tipped over at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the vandalism was reported early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, about 8 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons says investigators are looking at surveillance camera footage to help determine who pushed over the headstones.

According to its website, the cemetery opened in 1893.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism “despicable” and “a cowardly act.”

Greitens says “anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s