Homeland Security unveils plan to crackdown on illegal immigration

WASHINGTON (WCMH/NBC News) — The Department of Homeland Security is starting to roll out President Trump’s plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

The plans were announced in a pair of memos signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly, NBC News reports. They include an end to the policy of releasing people caught at the borders pending deportation hearings, hiring thousands of more federal agents, sending more judges and officers to deal with asylum claims, enlisting more help from local police and speeding up removal proceedings for a larger number of people who are in the country illegally.

USA Today reports the memos also instruct all agents to identify, capture and deport every undocumented immigrant they encounter. Those with a criminal record will be the highest priority, but the moves mean any of the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants are now at risk of deportation.

“Department personnel has full authority to arrest or apprehend an alien whom an immigration officer has probable cause to believe is in violation of the immigration laws,” one memo obtained by USA Today reads. “They also have full authority to initiate removal proceedings against any alien who is subject to removal under any provision of the (Immigration and Nationality Act).”

The memos also recommend authorities seek prosecution of parents who pay smugglers to bring their children into the United States, NBC News reports.

The memos largely override previous orders from former President Obama.

