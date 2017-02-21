Crash blocking EB lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway this morning.

Clearwater police and firefighters are responding to the crash.

All eastbound lanes are blocked as of 6:25 a.m.

If you plan to drive from Pinellas County to Tampa, you should take the Howard Frankland Bridge or drive through Oldsmar instead.

