Crash blocking EB lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway this morning.
Clearwater police and firefighters are responding to the crash.
All eastbound lanes are blocked as of 6:25 a.m.
If you plan to drive from Pinellas County to Tampa, you should take the Howard Frankland Bridge or drive through Oldsmar instead.
