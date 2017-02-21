Chris Brown bringing ‘The Party Tour’ to Amalie Arena

Chris Brown
FILE - In this June 7, 2015, file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Soulja Boy said on Twitter Feb. 20, 2017 that his planned boxing match with Brown is off. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chris Brown is bringing the party to Amalie Arena in April.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will bring “The Party Tour,” with guests 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G to Tampa on April 16.

Fans are urged to get to the concert on time to be part of the “historical movement.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at Amalie Arena or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi cardmember pre-sale begins Wednesday at noon through Citi’s Private Pass Program.

